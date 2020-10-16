Ready's Mail | A Big Update On The Club Future Of Mitchell Pearce
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG
Getty Images
Mitchell Pearce's club future has been a hot topic of conversation in NRL circles this week.
A move back to the Sydney Roosters has been reported and even a swap with Eels halfback Mitchell Moses.
Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG on Thursday night with a big update on Pearce's club future.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also revealed the real reason Kyle Flanagan is set to leave the Sydney Roosters after just one year with the club; hear the full chat below.