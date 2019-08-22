READY’S MAIL: A Major Development Regarding The Future Of Jai Arrow

Triple M’s League Insider Brent Read has revealed a major development regarding the future of Queensland Origin representative Jai Arrow.

LISTEN HERE:

Arrow is contracted to the Titans for at least 2020 but can begin negotiations with rival NRL clubs as of November 1.

It would be a cruel blow to the Titans if they fail to keep Arrow at the club.

"I've already said a month ago if they lose him shut the games (on the place)," Geyer told Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG.

Ready also had an update on the future of Jesse Ramien, revealing which Sydney club is leading the pack for his signature; hear the full chat below.