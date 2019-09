Triple M’s Brent Read has provided an update on the future of Cody Walker.

Walker is off-contract at the end of 2020, meaning he can hit the open market to negotiate with rival NRL clubs from November 1.

Ready joins Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG with all the details.

