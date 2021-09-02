Ready's Mail | Adam Elliot Could Sign For A New NRL Club By Monday

Adam Elliot could move clubs as early as Monday as the controversial forward looks to save his NRL career.

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour on Thursday and shared an update on the club future of Elliot and teammate Lachlan Lewis.

Ready also revealed Panthers star Jarome Luai will become the new "face of Samoa" as an ambassador for the Pacific nation; hear the full chat below.