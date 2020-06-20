READY'S MAIL | An Update On Jason Saab's Request For A Release From The Dragons

Article heading image for READY'S MAIL | An Update On Jason Saab's Request For A Release From The Dragons

Getty Images

Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the release request handed in by young Dragons flyer Jason Saab. 

Despite playing a handful of games in 2019, the 19-year-old has been unable to crack the first grade side this season. 

A frustrated Saab has already requested a release just last month. 

Ready joined The Triple M Saturday Scrum with all the details.

Ready also revealed the Bulldogs power brokers who are looking at Wayne Bennett to become the club's head coach; hear the full chat below.

