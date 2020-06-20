READY'S MAIL | An Update On Jason Saab's Request For A Release From The Dragons
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the release request handed in by young Dragons flyer Jason Saab.
Despite playing a handful of games in 2019, the 19-year-old has been unable to crack the first grade side this season.
A frustrated Saab has already requested a release just last month.
Ready joined The Triple M Saturday Scrum with all the details.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also revealed the Bulldogs power brokers who are looking at Wayne Bennett to become the club's head coach; hear the full chat below.