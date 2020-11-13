READY'S MAIL | An Update On The "Off-Contract" Penrith Panthers Stars

The Penrith Panthers face a tough battle to keep their young & fearless Minor Premiership winning team.

Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai & Isaah Yeo are all off-contract at the end of the 2021 season and are allowed to negotiate with rivals clubs right now.

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour, Brent Read shared his update on the contract situations of the trio.

Ready also provided an update on the club situation of James Roberts; hear the full chat below.