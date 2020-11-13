READY'S MAIL | An Update On The "Off-Contract" Penrith Panthers Stars

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for READY'S MAIL | An Update On The "Off-Contract" Penrith Panthers Stars

Getty Images

The Penrith Panthers face a tough battle to keep their young & fearless Minor Premiership winning team. 

Stephen Crichton, Jarome Luai & Isaah Yeo are all off-contract at the end of the 2021 season and are allowed to negotiate with rivals clubs right now. 

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour, Brent Read shared his update on the contract situations of the trio. 

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also provided an update on the club situation of James Roberts; hear the full chat below. 

13 November 2020

Triple M NRL
Penrith Panthers
Readys Mail
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Penrith Panthers
Readys Mail
Triple M NRL
Penrith Panthers
Readys Mail
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs