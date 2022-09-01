Ready's Mail | Bad News For RA's Poaching Bid

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the Roosters are confident teen star Joseph Suaalii will remain with the club long-term despite reports of a poaching bid from Rugby Australia.

Suaalii made headlines this week when a report revealed his name on a long list of targets by the rival code.

Making the situation tough for the Roosters and the NRL, are suggestions Rugby Australia are willing to lure Suaalii with a mega $10 million contract.

However, RA's bid to steal the teen star remains a long shot according to Read, who detailed the situation on Triple M's Rush Hour.

"If they (Roosters) haven't started talks over an extension, I'm sure they're not far from doing that," Read told Triple M.

