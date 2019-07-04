READY'S MAIL: Both Jai Arrow & Garth Brennan Could Exit The Titans

The Gold Coast Titans could soon lose both their coach and inspirational forward in the space of 12-months.

The Titans have set a "Judgement Day" for their embattled coach Garth Brennan meanwhile Origin enforcer Jai Arrow could depart the club at the expiration of his current contract.

Arrow's possible departure would be a fatal blow to the Titans according to Triple M's Mark Geyer.

"If they lost Jai Arrow you could almost close the doors on the joint," Geyer said on The Rush Hour with MG.

