Brad Arthur has done enough to convince Parramatta power brokers that he is the man to lead the Eels long-term, says Triple M's Brent Read.

"They're still buying what he's selling," Read said of the players' relationship with Arthur.

Meanwhile, Redcliffe inches closer to winning the NRL expansion licence as the Raiders work on a potential player swap deal with the Titans.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!