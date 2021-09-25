Ready's Mail | Brad Arthur Impresses, Dolphins 'Most-Likely' To Win Expansion, Raiders-Titans Swap Deal? 

Saturday Scrum

Ready's Mail | Brad Arthur Impresses, Dolphins 'Most-Likely' To Win Expansion, Raiders-Titans Swap Deal? 

NRL Imagery

Brad Arthur has done enough to convince Parramatta power brokers that he is the man to lead the Eels long-term, says Triple M's Brent Read.

"They're still buying what he's selling," Read said of the players' relationship with Arthur.

Meanwhile, Redcliffe inches closer to winning the NRL expansion licence as the Raiders work on a potential player swap deal with the Titans.

25 September 2021

