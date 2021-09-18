Ready's Mail | Clubs Baulk At Peachey & Kikau's Price Tags

Saturday Scrum

NRL stars Tyrone Peachey and Viliame Kikau will have to drop their asking price before signing their next deals, Triple M's Brent Read told The Saturday Scrum

Peachey's time at the Titans ended at the hands of the Sydney Roosters last week, but the former NSW Blues rep remains unsigned ahead of the 2022 season.

"He's after about a $1.2 Million, three-year contract – clubs just aren't willing to pay that," Read said.

Ready also spoke of now-Penrith assistant coach Cameron Ciraldo's next move, as the Wests Tigers look to settle Michael Maguire's coaching future.

