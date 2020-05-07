READY'S MAIL | Could The Nine Network Dump Rugby League? As Nathan Cleary Punishment Over Tik-Tok Video Set To Be Handed Down

- NRL NewsREADY'S MAIL | Could The Nine Network Dump Rugby League? As Nathan Cleary Punishment Over Tik-Tok Video Set To Be Handed Down
Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the punishment expected to be handed to Nathan Cleary.
The Penrith and NSW halfback was handed a $10,000 fine, 60% suspended in addition to a one game suspended ban after photos on social media surfaced of Cleary flaunting social distancing rules.
However, Cleary was handed another breach notice by the NRL after a Tik-Tok video also surfaced, which he didn't disclose.
Are the Nine Network about to dump rugby league?! Ready also provided an update about the ongoing broadcast saga ahead of the May 28 restart.