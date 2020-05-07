READY'S MAIL | Could The Nine Network Dump Rugby League? As Nathan Cleary Punishment Over Tik-Tok Video Set To Be Handed Down

Triple M's Brent Read has provided an update on the punishment expected to be handed to Nathan Cleary.

The Penrith and NSW halfback was handed a $10,000 fine, 60% suspended in addition to a one game suspended ban after photos on social media surfaced of Cleary flaunting social distancing rules.

However, Cleary was handed another breach notice by the NRL after a Tik-Tok video also surfaced, which he didn't disclose.

