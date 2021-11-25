Ready’s Mail | Cowboys Interested In Player Swap With Tigers To Get Luciano Leilua Early

Triple M NRL's Brent Read has revealed the Cowboys are interested in a player swap to get 2023 recruit Luciano Leilua a year early.

Ready joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Thursday with all the details.

Ready also revealed the ramification for the Bulldogs and Eels following Reed Mahoney's decision to join the Belmore club from 2023; hear the full chat below.