Ready's Mail | Cowboys Prep For Star's 'Bidding War'

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the Cowboys are stepping up their efforts to retain teen star Jeremiah Nanai.

The 19-year-old Nanai, who debuted for the Maroons this year, is expected to attract offers worth more than $800,000 per season according to Read.

The Cowboys' bid to keep Nanai will start with a meeting between the club and Nanai's manager, with the two parties set for contract talks in the coming weeks.

"After Origin and what he's done this year, he's going to get a significant pay rise," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.

