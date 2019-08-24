READY'S MAIL | Daly Cherry-Evans Wants To Coach Manly Once Retired

Triple M's League insider Brent Read has revealed to Triple M Saturday NRL, Manly captain Daly Cherry-Evans wants to coach the club once he retires.

"Daly sort of made the decision in his head that he wants to be a coach one day," Ready told Triple M Saturday NRL.

"His dream would be to coach Manly down the track."

Cherry-Evans signed an eight-year monster multi-million dollar deal to remain at the Sea Eagles in 2015.

The deal will see DCE earn around $1.3 million per season until 2023, where you can expect the then 34-year-old will likely retire from the game.

