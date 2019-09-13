READY'S MAIL | David Fifita Has Made A Decision On His NRL Club Future

ON TRIPLE M FOOTY

13 September 2019

Article heading image for READY'S MAIL | David Fifita Has Made A Decision On His NRL Club Future

AAP

Boom Broncos' forward David Fifita has seemingly made a decision on his NRL club future. 

Fifita is free to begin negotiations with rival NRL clubs as of November 1 and would become hot property IF he was to hit the open market. 

The Australian's Brent Read joined Triple M NRL on Friday night with all the details including the Storm player on the Broncos' radar ahead of the November 1 deadline. 

LISTEN HERE:

 Ready also revealed the former NSW Origin player who the Bulldogs have rejected on a cut-price deal; hear the full chat below.

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs