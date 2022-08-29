Ready's Mail | Dragons Eyeing Cowboys Ace

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the Dragons are "keeping an eye on" Cowboys hooker Reece Robson as the November 1 signing date approaches.

According to Read, the Dragons are keeping close tabs on several hookers with Andrew McCullough, 32, weighing up retirement.

While Robson is under contract for one more year at the Cowboys, the 24-year-old hooker is free to sign with rival clubs from November 1 this year.

"The guy they're really keeping an eye on and who's on their radar long-term is Reece Robson," Read told Triple M.

LISTEN HERE

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!