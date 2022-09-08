Ready's Mail | Exiled Star Eyes NRL Return

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed former Shark Bronson Xerri has kick-started the process to return to the competition.

Xerri, 21, last played in the NRL in 2019 and has since been on the sidelines after copping a four-year ban for failing a doping test.

The former outside back will be eligible to play in 2024 but can start training with clubs next season, according to Read.

"He's got himself an agent... the plan is to start talking to clubs and rustle up some interest," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.

