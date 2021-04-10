Ready's Mail | Gareth Widdop & Will Chambers Linked To Shock Switch To Sydney Club

More than 400 games of experience could be on its way to the Cronulla Sharks, with Gareth Widdop and Will Chambers both eying to return to the NRL next season.

And they could end both end up at the Sharks.

LISTEN HERE:

“Gareth Widdop will be coming back to the NRL next year – he’s been actively shopped… he desperately wants to get back here and he’s been offered to Cronulla,” Triple M’s Brent Read told the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

“Will Chambers wants to come back to the NRL as well… Cronulla’s one of the clubs that’s been targeted.

“They’ve got a lot of money to spend, the Sharks. Those players are definitely on the radar.”

Ready also provided an update on Josh McGuire's reported move to the Dragons and Kotoni Staggs' future beyond this season.