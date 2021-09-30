Ready's Mail | Grand Final Crowd Capacity Could Fall To "As Low As 50%"

Article heading image for Ready's Mail | Grand Final Crowd Capacity Could Fall To "As Low As 50%"

The first ever Grand Final to be played in Brisbane will be in front of a reduced crowed due to COVID restrictions.

As of Thursday 13,000 fans will be locked out of Suncorp Stadium due to the Queensland Public Health Orders but that figure could rise to 25,000.

Ready also revealed the million dollar pay cut Ash Taylor has taken to keep his NRL career alive; hear the full chat below.

16 hours ago

