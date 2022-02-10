Ready's Mail | Here's Why Kalyn Ponga Is Staying Put At The Knights Amidst Dolphins Interest

- NRL NewsReady's Mail | Here's Why Kalyn Ponga Is Staying Put At The Knights Amidst Dolphins Interest
ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH NSW
Triple M's Brent Read has shared the latest update on Kalyn Ponga's future amid interest from new NRL franchise the Dolphins.
Ready shared the big reasons why Ponga will likely stay in the Hunter when he joined The Rush Hour NSW on Thursday.
Staying on the Dolphins Ready did reveal the next player set to join Wayne Bennet at the Dolphins; hear the ful chat below.