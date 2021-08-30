Ready's Mail | Historic Grand Final Decision Set To Be Announced

The NRL is set to make a massive and historic decision this week on the venue of the NRL Grand Final.

Triple M NRL's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with all the details. 

Ready also revealed his "off-contract 13" featuring some of the biggest names in the game, some possibly their last NRL game this weekend. Ready shared an update on where each player could end up; hear the full chat below. 

