Ready's Mail | How Billy Slater Sparked Papalii's Turnaround

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed how an honest conversation with Maroons coach Billy Slater sparked the turnaround in Josh Papalii's form.

Papalii's return to his bristling best has been one of the key sparks behind Canberra's fairytale run this year, with the Raiders progressing to week two of the finals after upsetting the Storm in Melbourne on Saturday.

But prior to Canberra's recent success, Papalii's form had come under the microscope with the club at the time also out of the top eight.

Read detailed the honest conversation the rampaging forward had with coach Slater during his struggles on the field.

"When he (Papalii) went into Origin camp for Game Three, he rang Billy on the first day in camp and said, 'Billy, Can I see you?'" Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum podcast.

"He goes up to Billy's room and says, 'Billy if you don't think I'm good enough anymore, don't play me'.

"Billy said, 'no, I'm going to back you, I believe in you' ... he's been magnificent ever since."

