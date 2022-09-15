Ready's Mail | Hunt Deal Wants Griffin 'Certainty'

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed Dragons star Ben Hunt had a meeting with club officials on Thursday surrounding his future at the club.

Hunt, who comes off contract at the end of next season, is officially free to sign with rival clubs from November 1 this year.

While a two-year extension is on the table for the 32-year-old playmaker according to Read, Hunt remains committed to under-fire coach, Anthony Griffin, whose future beyond next season remains clouded.

"Ben had a meeting with Dragons officials today and I think the biggest issue in all of this, is not so much money or the extension, it's about Anthony Griffin," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"Ben wants some certainty around Anthony Griffin, I think. They have a really good relationship. He wanted that clause put in the deal to allow him to get out of the deal if Anthony Griffin is gone – the Dragons have said no to that.

“I think they just wanted to have a meeting to perhaps provide some certainty surrounding Hook’s (Griffin) future, and that Hook will at least be there next year.”

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!