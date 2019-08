Triple M NRL's League insider Brent Read has opened up on the rumour suggesting Josh Jackson is set to leave the Bulldogs.

Jackson, who is off-contract at the end of 2020, is free to negotiate with clubs from November 1 this year.

Despite being a one-club player, having played 176 matches for the Bulldogs rumours are suggesting Jackson wants out of Belmore.

Ready joined Triple M Saturday NRL with an update.

LISTEN HERE:

FULL READY'S MAIL INCLUDING WHICH CLUBS ARE IN THE MARKET FOR JESSE RAMIEN: