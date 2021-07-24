- NRL NewsReady's Mail | Jai Arrow & Api Koroisau Set To Be Handed Additional Punishment For Bubble Breaches
Ready's Mail | Jai Arrow & Api Koroisau Set To Be Handed Additional Punishment For Bubble Breaches
ON TRIPLE M FOOTY
Getty Images
Triple M's Brent Read has revealed Jai Arrow and Api Koroisau look set to face further punishment for their Origin bubble breaches.
Ready revealed all the details on the Saturday Scrum.
LISTEN HERE:
Ready also shared the latest update on Dale Finucane's club future as one club drops out of the race; hear the full chat below.