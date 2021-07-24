Ready's Mail | Jai Arrow & Api Koroisau Set To Be Handed Additional Punishment For Bubble Breaches

Jai Arrow & Api Koroisau Set To Be Handed Additional Punishment For Bubble Breaches

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed Jai Arrow and Api Koroisau look set to face further punishment for their Origin bubble breaches. 

Ready revealed all the details on the Saturday Scrum.

Ready also shared the latest update on Dale Finucane's club future as one club drops out of the race; hear the full chat below.

24 July 2021

