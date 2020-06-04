READY'S MAIL | James Tamou's Contract Standoff With The Panthers

James Tamou has hit a snag in negotiations over a new deal at the Penrith Panthers.

The club captain is off-contract at the end of the season, but according to Brent Read there's a contract standoff between club and player that could see Tamou look elsewhere.

Ready joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG with all the details.

