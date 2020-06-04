READY'S MAIL | James Tamou's Contract Standoff With The Panthers

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for READY'S MAIL | James Tamou's Contract Standoff With The Panthers

James Tamou has hit a snag in negotiations over a new deal at the Penrith Panthers. 

The club captain is off-contract at the end of the season, but according to Brent Read there's a contract standoff between club and player that could see Tamou look elsewhere. 

Ready joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG with all the details.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also had an update on Josh Addo-Carr's club future ahead of his expected move to Sydney in 2021; hear the full chat below.

6 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs