Ready's Mail | Knights To Change Tune On Klemmer Stance

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read says he's confident the Knights will welcome David Klemmer back to training despite fears the star prop would be sacked.

Klemmer's future at the Knights has been up in the air this week after he was dropped for Newcastle's upcoming clash with the Tigers following an on-field clash with a club trainer last week.

"I get the sense the club has realised they've overreacted," Read said on Triple M's Rush Hour.

