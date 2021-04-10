Ready's Mail | Kotoni Staggs Not Set On Staying At The Broncos Longterm

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read is not convinced Kotoni Staggs will stay at the Brisbane Broncos longterm. 

Reports on Saturday suggested Staggs will remain at the Broncos, however, Ready joined Triple M's Saturday Scrum revealing the 22-year-old is in no rush to sign on.

Ready also provided revealed the Sydney club linked with Gareth Widdop & Will Chambers; hear the full chat below.

 

10 April 2021

