Ready's Mail | Kotoni Staggs Weighing Up NRL Club Future

The Brisbane Broncos are going ALL IN to keep one of their biggest stars, Kotoni Staggs, at the club beyond this season.

In the longterm Kevvie Walters wants to shift Staggs into the halves to play alongside Tom Dearden.

But the 22-year-old who can technically hit the open market right now, despite having a year left on his contract which is in his favour, is still weighing up his future.

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG with all the details.

Ready also provided an update on the future of Adam Reynolds which could be sorted in the next 72 hours; hear the full chat below.