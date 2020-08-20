READY’S MAIL | Latest Update On Tevita Pangai Junior’s Future At The Brisbane Broncos

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG

Article heading image for READY’S MAIL | Latest Update On Tevita Pangai Junior’s Future At The Brisbane Broncos

Getty Images

Triple M’s Brent Read has provided the latest update on the club future of Tevita Pangai Junior.

According to Ready, Pangai was hit with a second show cause notice but has seemed to have “won over” members of the board - those who will determine whether he will be sacked.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also revealed the shock candidate firming as the favourite to take on the Cowboys head coaching role; hear the full chat below.

 

15 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Triple M NRL
Latest Catch up

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs