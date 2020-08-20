READY’S MAIL | Latest Update On Tevita Pangai Junior’s Future At The Brisbane Broncos
Triple M’s Brent Read has provided the latest update on the club future of Tevita Pangai Junior.
According to Ready, Pangai was hit with a second show cause notice but has seemed to have “won over” members of the board - those who will determine whether he will be sacked.
Ready also revealed the shock candidate firming as the favourite to take on the Cowboys head coaching role; hear the full chat below.