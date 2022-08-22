Ready's Mail | Mal's Big Latrell Boost

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed South Sydney superstar Latrell Mitchell will put his hand up for Mal Meninga's squad at the World Cup later this year.

Mitchell recently spoke with coach Meninga and indicated his preference to again be part of the Australian squad, while also naming his preferred position, according to Read.

"He's desperate to go to the World Cup," Read said on Triple M's Monday Scrum podcast.

News of Mitchell's desire to represent Australia couldn't come at a more crucial time for Australia after several Origin stars including Junior Paulo, Brian To'o and Jarome Luai opted for rival nations.

