Ready's Mail | Manly-Des On Verge Of Split

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read says Manly is seriously considering former Broncos and Souths coach Anthony Seibold, with Des Hasler on the verge of walking away.

Hasler's future at Manly has been up in the air for several weeks following reports the club and the premiership-winning coach have failed to meet eye-to-eye on a contract extension.

"The story has heated up about Anthony Seibold being in the mix to take over from Des Hasler," Read told Triple M's Rush Hour.

"It's not a done deal, but it's definitely on the table and it's a consideration the club is looking at.

"Depending on how Des reacts to some proposals, I think Des may have coached his last game at Manly and there's every chance Anthony Seibold will step into that job."

