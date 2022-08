Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the Sea Eagles will block any attempts of letting forward Martin Taupau walk away from the club.

With the 5pm (AEST) deadline quickly approaching, Taupau had been linked with a move to the Eels.

But that move won't happen according to Read, who revealed all the latest on deadline day on Triple M's Monday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!