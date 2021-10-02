Ready's Mail | Melbourne Trio To Learn Their Fate

Saturday Scrum

Melbourne stars at the front of the latest rugby league scandal will soon learn the extent of their punishment, Triple M's Brent Read has told the Saturday Scrum.

"There's an expectation there that they'll face the media sometime early next week," Read said of the trio in question.

In case you missed it, Ready and the boys also chatted Greg Inglis' desires to return to the Origin arena plus an unlikely mentor for young Warriors star, Reece Walsh.

Triple M NRL
Melbourne Storm
Cameron Munster
Brandon Smith
