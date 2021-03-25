Ready's Mail | Million Dollar Milford "Won't Be Offered" New Contract

Triple M's news breaker Brent Read has revealed that according to his sources Anthony Milford won't be offered a new contract. 

Ready also provided an update on Adam Reynolds' club future, with the Rabbitohs standing firm on only extended the 2014 Premiership winner by only one year.

Ready also provided an update on the big name playmakers the Cowboys are chasing; hear the full chat below.

