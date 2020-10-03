READY'S MAIL | Mitchell Pearce "Confident" Of Re-Signing With The Newcastle Knights

Mitchell Pearce is confident of remaining in Newcastle and in the Knights number seven jersey.

Pearce is off-contract at the end of the 2021 season an can technically being negotiations with other clubs from November 1.

Triple M's Brent Read revealed all when he joined the Saturday Scrum.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also shared his insight into the drama going on behind the scenes at the Canterbury Bulldogs; hear the full chat below.