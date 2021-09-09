Ready's Mail | Moses Leota Staying At Penrith, Here's What It Means For Viliame Kikau's Future

ON THE RUSH HOUR WITH MG & LIAM

Article heading image for Ready's Mail | Moses Leota Staying At Penrith, Here's What It Means For Viliame Kikau's Future

Getty Images

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed Panthers enforcer Moses Leota is set to remain with the club with a new contract extension set to be signed off before the all important November 1 date. 

And this deal is likely to have huge ramifications on the future of Viliame Kikau, with one rival NRL club showing genuine interest.

LISTEN HERE:

Ready also shared an update on Adam Elliot's situation at the Bulldogs; hear the full chat below.

10 hours ago

Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
The Rush Hour With MG and Liam
Listen Live!
Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
The Rush Hour With MG and Liam
Triple M NRL
Readys Mail
The Rush Hour With MG and Liam
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs