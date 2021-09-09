Ready's Mail | Moses Leota Staying At Penrith, Here's What It Means For Viliame Kikau's Future

Triple M's Brent Read has revealed Panthers enforcer Moses Leota is set to remain with the club with a new contract extension set to be signed off before the all important November 1 date.

And this deal is likely to have huge ramifications on the future of Viliame Kikau, with one rival NRL club showing genuine interest.

