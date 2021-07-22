READY'S MAIL | Moses Mbye In Talks To Sign With Rival Sydney Club Immediately

Triple M NRL's news breaker Brent Read has revealed Wests Tigers utility Moses Mbye is in talk with a Sydney NRL club to make an immediate switch.

Ready shared all the details on Thursday edition of The Rush Hour with MG & Liam.

LISTEN HERE:

While it's d-day for Dale Finucane, Ready shares his prediction of which club the NSW Blues vice-captain will sign for; hear the full chat below.