Ready's Mail | Munster & Smith To Face The Media Next Week, Jamal Fogarty Club Switch And Ash Taylor's Train & Trial Deal

Cameron Munster & Brandon Smith will likely front the media next week in the wake of a video emerging of the pair following Saturday's Preliminary Final loss to the Penrith Panthers. 

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG & Liam on Thursday with all the latest. 

16 hours ago

