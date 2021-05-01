Ready's Mail | Out-Of-Favour Halves Shopped To The Broncos

Former St. George-Illawarra captain Gareth Widdop could link with current Sharks star Matt Moylan at the Brisbane Broncos to form a new-look halves pairing in 2022, Brent Read has told the Triple M Saturday Scrum.

Ready’s Mail follows reports that Broncos coach Kevin Walters has upped his pursuit for South Sydney Rabbitohs No.7 Adam Reynolds, as the club’s hopes to sign Mitchell Moses quickly fade.

But the Broncos are thought to be making other arrangements if Reynolds decides against a move to Brisbane.

