READY'S MAIL: Parramatta Eels Set To Re-Sign Two Key Players

5 hours ago

Triple M's League insider Brent Read has revealed the Parramatta Eels are set to extend the contracts of two key players.

"Parramatta initially only offered him (Michael Jennings) the one-year but it looks like he'll get the two years he wants at Parramatta," Ready told Triple M Saturday NRL. 

"Brad Takairangi is another guy who is off-contract at the end of this year and it looks like he will sign a new deal there as well. 

"A couple of big signings for the Eels as they head towards the finals." 

