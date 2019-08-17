READY'S MAIL: Parramatta Eels Set To Re-Sign Two Key Players

Triple M's League insider Brent Read has revealed the Parramatta Eels are set to extend the contracts of two key players.

LISTEN HERE:

"Parramatta initially only offered him (Michael Jennings) the one-year but it looks like he'll get the two years he wants at Parramatta," Ready told Triple M Saturday NRL.

"Brad Takairangi is another guy who is off-contract at the end of this year and it looks like he will sign a new deal there as well.

"A couple of big signings for the Eels as they head towards the finals."

FULL READY'S MAIL: