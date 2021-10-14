Ready’s Mail | Parramatta Eels Still Trying To Sign Former NSW Blues Rep

Parramatta Eels Still Trying To Sign Former NSW Blues Rep

The Parramatta Eels still have their sights on signing former NSW Blues winger Nick Cotric from the Bulldogs. 

However the club's star utility could depart the club for the Gold Coast.

Triple M's Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with all the details.

Ready also revealed new NRL side The Dolphins want a Panthers Premiership star on their roster in 2023; hear the full chat below.

