READY'S MAIL | Peter V'landys & Andrew Abdo Given Even More Power For On-Field Incidents

ALRC Chairman Peter V'landys & NRL CEO Andrew Abdo have been given even greater power than ever before for incidents that occur on-field. 

It's part of a raft of changes to the NRL judicary system & match review committee, with Triple M's Brent Read explaining the changes earlier on The Rush Hour.

Ready also shared the latest update on the club future of Cameron Munster; hear the full chat below.

10 March 2022

