READY'S MAIL: Queensland Sound Out Wayne Bennett For Origin Coaching Gig

Triple M's NRL news breaker Brent Read has revealed the Queensland Rugby League (QRL) have sounded out Wayne Bennett for an Origin coaching gig.

Ready told Triple M Saturday NRL if Kevin Walters takes up the Gold Coast Titans job, should Garth Brennan be sacked by the club, the QRL will send out an SOS to Bennett to help nurture the next generation of Queenslanders.

Ready also revealed the candidates for the Gold Coast Titans job should they sack Garth Brennan plus all the plans for Cameron Smith ahead of his 400th NRL game including a video tribute from Cooper Cronk; hear the full chat below.