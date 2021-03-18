READY'S MAIL | Ryan Matterson's Preference Is To Stay At The Parramatta Eels
Despite his management sending an expression of interest email to rival NRL clubs, Ryan Matterson's preference is to stay with the Parramatta Eels.
Triple M's news breaker Brent Read joined The Rush Hour with MG and explained what is going on behind the scenes with Matterson, his management and the Parramatta Eels.
