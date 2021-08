A return to the Cronulla Sharks is on the cards for Kyle Flanagan, with the Sharks exploring the option to bring the 22-year-old to the club on loan.

Triple M's Brent Read shared all the details on The Rush Hour with MG & Liam.

Ready also revealed Will Chambers' future at the Sharks looks set to come to an end after this season; hear the full chat below.