Ready's Mail | Sharks' Salary Cap 'Challenge'

Leading NRL journalist Brent Read has revealed the Sharks face a crucial signing spree with the club's entire backline free to sign with rival clubs from November 1.

Read explained on Triple M's Monday Scrum podcast the complex negotiations that have taken place, with a host of stars yet to recommit to new deals.

"If you look at the Cronulla backline, Ronaldo Mulitalo, William Kennedy, Sione Katoa, Jesse Ramien and Siosifa Talakai can all sign with another club from November 1," Read told Triple M's Monday Scrum.

