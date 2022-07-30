Ready's Mail | Storm Desperate For More Players

They're Trying To Try Beat The Deadline

Article heading image for Ready's Mail | Storm Desperate For More Players

GETTY

Triple M’s own Brent Read has stated that Melbourne Storm are still searching for more players after injuries have hampered the club.

After signing Wests Tigers winger David Nofoaluma on a loan-deal for the remainder of the season, Ready believes Storm coach Craig Bellamy isn’t done.

“They are still searching the NRL for a middle-forward. So I expect them to be frantically hitting the phones in the next 24 hours.”

LISTEN HERE:

9 hours ago

