Knights outcast Jesse Ramien could be headed to NRL powerhouse the Melbourne Storm.

Triple M's league insider Brent Read revealed the Storm are seriously considering going after Ramien but the deal would be dependant on another young centre at the club moving on.

Ready also revealed Christian Welch's NRL club future after rupturing his ACL plus the coaches under pressure heading into the 2020 season; hear the full chat below.