Ready's Mail: Storm Stars To Rest, Connor Watson's Next Move, Dragons Seeking Loans

Melbourne Storm will hand its major stars a rest on the eve of the finals as the club goes in search of back-to-back NRL premierships, Triple M's Brent Read has told The Saturday Scrum.

Ready also gave an update on Connor Watson's future as the current Knight looks to settle his future beyond 2021, plus details of who the Dragons hope to loan from rival NRL clubs in the final weeks of the season.

LISTEN HERE:

Never miss anything with the Best of Triple M NRL playlist!